A 36-year-old man was stabbed in the chest Saturday after an argument in the Midway District with another man over a bicycle, police said. Photo via OnScene.TV.

The stabbing happened at 2 a.m. Saturday in the 2900 block of Sports Arena Boulevard, said Officer Tony Martinez of the San Diego Police Department.

“During the argument, the suspect stabbed the victim in the chest with a knife,” the officer said. “The suspect was described as a white male with a shaved head, heavyset and wearing a red shirt.”

The suspect was last seen running eastbound on Sports Arena Boulevard, Martinez said.

The unidentified victim was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening, he said.

Western Division detectives responded to the scene and will be handling the investigation.

–City News Service