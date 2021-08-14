The San Diego-Coronado Bridge has seen more than 400 suicides since being opened in 1969. Photo by Chris Stone

An adult man who jumped off the Coronado Bridge Saturday was pronounced dead, authorities said.

The man jumped off the bridge at state Route 75 at 8:30 a.m. Saturday after other motorists pulled over and tried to stop him from jumping, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The San Diego Harbor Police found the man in the water and rendered aid until medics from the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department arrived and pronounced him dead. The body was brought ashore and medics were awaiting officials from the county Medical Examiner’s Office to arrive.

The man’s name and age were not immediately released.

In April 2020, Voice of San Diego reported that about 400 people had lost their lives jumping from the bridge since it opened in 1969.