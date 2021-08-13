Matthew Taylor Coleman. Photo credit: Screen shot, CBS8.com

A conspiracy theorist intercepted while passing through the San Ysidro Port of Entry allegedly killed his two children, investigators said, because he thought they had serpent DNA and would “grow into monsters.”

According to a chilling federal complaint filed this week, Matthew Taylor Coleman of Santa Barbara confessed to using a spear gun to kill his toddler son, 2, and baby daughter, a 10-month-old.

He told investigators he felt “enlightened” by the QAnon and Illuminati conspiracy theories, and had seen visions that told him his wife carried serpent DNA. His children, he concluded, were monsters, leaving him no option but to kill them.

In the complaint, investigators wrote that Coleman, 40, “knew it was wrong, but it was the only course of action that would save the world.”

Both children suffered “large puncture wounds” to their chests, investigators said. Mexican authorities located their bodies in a ditch in Rosarito.

Coleman – who surfed while at Point Loma Nazarene University and owned a Santa Barbara surfing school – faces charges of foreign murder of U.S. nationals, according to the complaint, filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in California’s Central District.

Agents from the FBI’s San Diego office assisted in the case.

The complaint outlines the initial steps in the case, after Coleman’s wife contacted Santa Barbara police on Aug. 7. He had left with the children, she said, and she asked for assistance in contacting him, as he would not answer text messages. She did not believe, however, that “her children were in any danger.”

By the next day though, she asked to file a formal missing persons report, and a police officer requested that she use her “Find My iPhone” feature to track Coleman. The device showed his location on Sunday afternoon as an outdoor shopping center in Rosarito.

By Monday, investigators received a screen shot from the app showing Coleman nearing the San Ysidro POE on the Mexican side. At that point FBI agents in Ventura County asked San Diego agents to intercept him.

At the crossing, Customs and Border Protection sent Coleman into secondary inspection, then noticed what they thought to be blood on paperwork in his Mercedes Sprinter van.

After agents realized Coleman was not accompanied by the children, they contacted investigators in Mexico who said they had found two bodies matching the victim’s descriptions at about 8 a.m. Monday.

According to the complaint, Coleman waived his right to counsel and confessed to the killings. He told investigators he arrived in Rosarito on Aug. 7, the day he left his Santa Barbara home, but waited until 5 a.m. Monday to kill them.

The agents also noted a cut on his hand, which he said he suffered while burrowing the spear into his son, who didn’t die immediately.

Coleman admitted to discarding the spear gun near a creek and placing bloody clothes in a blue trash bin in Tijuana. Mexican authorities located the items, according to the complaint.

Investigators transferred Coleman to a Santa Ana jail early Tuesday. There, an official asked why he had a bandage on his hand.

Coleman answered, the jailer reported, that he had incurred the injury while “hurting his children.”