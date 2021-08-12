The Lucky Lady Casino and Card Room. Photo by Chris Jennewein

The California Attorney General’s Office announced a settlement Thursday with the owner of a now-shuttered San Diego card room.

The case stemmed from allegations that an illegal bookmaking operation was being run out of the business.

The settlement with Stanley S. Penn, owner of Lucky Lady Card Room, means his gambling license will be revoked. He will pay $125,000 in penalties, along with $50,000 to cover the California Department of Justice’s investigative costs.

The authorities targeted Penn, 83, along with several others, in a 2016 indictment in connection with the sports betting operation.

The DOJ’s Bureau of Gambling Control – which issued an order that included reporting requirements, hiring an independent manager and removing the owner from the 11-table card room’s operations – filed the accusation against him.

Lucky Lady, 5526 El Cajon Blvd., closed in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The establishment will remain closed, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

“Anyone who gambles knows there are rules to every game,” California Attorney General Rob Bonta said in a statement. “And when you don’t play by the rules, you pay the price. Today, a San Diego card room is closed because its owner chose to operate outside of California’s laws and allow an illegal sports betting operation to be run out of his business. When a person decides profits are more important than the law, we must take action and enforce the law.”