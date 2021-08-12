A San Diego Sheriff’s cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A fugitive riding a stolen motorcycle was arrested after a high-speed chase through east San Diego County, followed by a standoff at an apartment building, a sheriff’s spokesman said Thursday.

The incident began in Lakeside at 8:12 p.m. Wednesday, when San Diego County Sheriff‘s deputies attempted to pull over David Rodriguez, according to the department’s watch commander.

Rodriguez — who is wanted on unspecified felony warrants — instead led the deputies on a high-speed chase that ended at 7968 Broadway in Lemon Grove, where he fled on foot and forced his way into an unoccupied apartment.

Rodriguez eventually gave himself up and was arrested at 9:26 p.m., according to the sheriff’s department.

Rodriguez was booked into San Diego County Jail on the outstanding warrants.