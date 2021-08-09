Testing, testing …

Televisions, radios, and some cellphones will get a text message as part of a nationwide emergency alert systems test on Wednesday, Aug. 11.

As in previous emergency alert systems tests, cellphone users or anyone viewing the alerts on television or hearing the tone on the radio shouldn’t be concerned, and no action needs to be taken.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency in coordination with the Federal Communications Commission will test its Emergency Alert System with television and radio channels between 11:20 and 11:50 a.m.

Some consumer cellphones whose subscribers opted into the Wireless Emergency Alerts tests will also get the special tone and test message.

In a real situation, the emergency alert systems would be used to warn the public about dangerous weather, missing children, or another critical situation that may require an evacuate or remain in place.

Wireless Emergency Alerts can be sent by the National Weather Service, local first responder agencies, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, and the president through a system devised by FEMA and the Federal Communications Commission.

To learn more about the federal Wireless Emergency Alert system, visit ReadySanDiego.org. ,

sign up for AlertSanDiego, the county’s emergency alert system that will send notices including wildfire evacuations.