Firefighters battle a car blaze near the westbound College Grove on-ramp to SR-94. Photo credit:OnScene.TV

A vehicle crashed into a tree in Lemon Grove early Sunday and the driver fled before it caught fire, authorities said.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on the on-ramp to westbound state Route 94 from College Grove Way, according to OnScene.TV.

Upon arrival at the scene, Heartland Fire-Rescue and the California Highway Patrol found a blue Nissan Maxima with its engine compartment fully engulfed in flames.

Witnesses said the driver fled the scene after the crash.

No injuries were reported.