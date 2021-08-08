A vehicle crashed into a tree in Lemon Grove early Sunday and the driver fled before it caught fire, authorities said.
The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on the on-ramp to westbound state Route 94 from College Grove Way, according to OnScene.TV.
Upon arrival at the scene, Heartland Fire-Rescue and the California Highway Patrol found a blue Nissan Maxima with its engine compartment fully engulfed in flames.
Witnesses said the driver fled the scene after the crash.
No injuries were reported.
