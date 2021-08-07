A DUI checkpoint in San Diego. Courtesy San Diego Police

The San Diego Police Department announced plans for a DUI and license checkpoint somewhere in the city limits on Saturday night.

Officers will be stopping drivers between 11 p.m. Saturday and 3 a.m. Sunday to check for alcohol or marijuana impairment as well as proper licensing.

Police said the checkpoint location will be chosen based on previews DUI accidents and arrests.

Checkpoints like this are regularly announced in advance because of the deterrent effect on people who might drink or smoke to excess and then get behind the wheel.

“Research shows that crashes involving an impaired driver can be reduced by up to 20% when well-publicized proactive DUI operations are conducted routinely,” the department said in a statement.

Those caught driving impaired can expect the impact of a DUI arrest to include jail time, fines,

fees, DUI classes, license suspensions and other expenses that can exceed $10,000.