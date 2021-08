A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A motorcyclist died Saturday in a crash on Interstate 5 in Barrio Logan.

The crash was reported at 8:21 p.m. in the southbound lanes at Cesar E. Chavez Parkway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The motorcycle and its rider were moved to the center divider, the CHP said.

A Sigalert was issued just after 9 p.m., shutting down two lanes.