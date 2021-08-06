A San Diego Police cruiser on a downtown street. Photo by Adbar via Wikimedia Commons

A suspect in an alleged hate-motivated assault on a gathering of friends on the beach near Belmont Park sat behind bars Friday.

Jose Carlos Irra, 20, allegedly was among a group young men who confronted the friends at a Mission Beach fire pit at about 11:30 p.m. Monday, according to San Diego police.

One of the intruders shouted “anti-LGBTQ” slurs at one of the victims, a woman, 26. Irra allegedly put a pistol to the head of a man, 30, San Diego Crime Stoppers reported.

Someone in the group of antagonists also hurled a filled 24-ounce beer can, hitting the female victim in the face. The impact left her with a black eye. The assailants then walked off.

Investigators identified Irra as a suspect in the case with help from tips from the public, according to police.

Authorities booked Irra into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and brandishing a firearm in a threatening manner, along with a hate-crime allegation. He was being held on $30,000 bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Tuesday.