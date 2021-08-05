The central jail on Front Street in downtown San Diego. Photo by Chris Stone

A Northern Californian accused in the fatal shooting of a man in the Gaslamp Quarter last month has been extradited to San Diego.

Lord Gabriel, 25, from Pittburg in Contra Costa County, is accused of gunning down Jose Jonathan Garcia just before 2 a.m. July 19.

Garcia, also 25, was shot at the end of a fight that erupted during an argument on Island Avenue, near Fifth Avenue, San Diego police Lt. Michelle Velovich said.

After the gunfire, the shooter fled in a car with at least two other companions, Velovich said.

Arriving officers found several people rendering aid to Garcia. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police arrested Gabriel around 5 p.m. the same day in Tucson.

County jail records indicate that authorities booked him into San Diego Central Jail on Wednesday on suspicion of murder.

He was being held without bail and is due to appear in a downtown San Diego courtroom Friday afternoon.