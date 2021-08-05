An ambulance in San Diego. Photo by Megan Wood for inewsource

Four people were seriously injured Thursday morning when a Toyota Corolla veered off the southbound Interstate 15 and into a ditch south of Interstate 805, authorities said.

The accident in the City Heights area was reported at 5:32 a.m., according to San Diego Fire-Rescue and California Highway Patrol officials.

The nature of the victims’ injuries and their conditions were not immediately released.

A total of 26 Fire-Rescue personnel responded to the accident. All traffic lanes were open in the accident area.

City News Service contributed to this article.