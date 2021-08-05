Four people were seriously injured Thursday morning when a Toyota Corolla veered off the southbound Interstate 15 and into a ditch south of Interstate 805, authorities said.
The accident in the City Heights area was reported at 5:32 a.m., according to San Diego Fire-Rescue and California Highway Patrol officials.
The nature of the victims’ injuries and their conditions were not immediately released.
A total of 26 Fire-Rescue personnel responded to the accident. All traffic lanes were open in the accident area.
City News Service contributed to this article.