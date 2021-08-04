The SANDAG logo on a screen at the regional planning agency’s headquarters. Photo by Chris Jennewein

Two express lanes on Interstate 15 will be closed in each direction from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. through Thursday, officials said Wednesday.

Southbound lanes will close between Sabre Springs Transit Center and Mercy Road, and northbound lanes between Miramar Road and Sabre Springs Transit Center.

The San Diego Association of Governments said maintenance crews are testing communications equipment for their FasTrak tolling system.

No transit station access will be affected, SANDAG said.

–City News Service