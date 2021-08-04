A National City Police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A National City Police officer was struck and injured by a hit-and-run driver, and detectives on Wednesday are investigating the incident.

The collision happened at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday as the officer entered his parked vehicle in the 700 block of National City Boulevard, the National City Police Department said in a statement released late Tuesday night.

The statement said the officer “sustained injuries” and was taken to a hospital for treatment but did not provide any details on his condition or the nature of his injuries. Nor did it say whether the officer was getting into his private vehicle or a police vehicle.

According to witnesses and video surveillance, the hit-and-run car continued southbound on National City Boulevard before turning west onto West 8th Street and then entered the 5 Freeway heading north, police said.

The vehicle was described as a white, four-door 2016-2020 Honda Civic. It has tinted rear windows, silver rims (with a black front right rim) and damage to its passenger-side mirror from the collision.

Anyone with information was urged to call the National City Police Department Communications Center at 619-336-4411