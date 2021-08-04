Photo via Pixabay

A man who stabbed another man with a screwdriver during a San Ysidro street robbery, seriously injuring the victim, was convicted Wednesday of attempted murder, robbery and vandalism charges.

Eduardo Hernandez Oliveros, 23, faces nearly 25 years in prison when he is sentenced for the stabbing and robbery that occurred last Sept. 17 in the 600 block of East San Ysidro Boulevard.

Police said the victim was using his cell phone just before 7:30 a.m. when Oliveros confronted him on the street and asked to use the phone. Before the victim could react, Oliveros snatched the phone out of his hand and took off, police said.

Prosecutors said the victim chased Oliveros down and was stabbed in the face and neck during a subsequent struggle and had to be hospitalized.

Bystanders called police, who responded and arrested Oliveros, who “admitted he was trying to kill the victim,” according to the San Diego Police Department.

Oliveros is slated to be sentenced Oct. 18 at the South Bay Courthouse in Chula Vista.