Carlsbad police. Photo by Chris Stone

Carlsbad police have released the identity of a woman who was killed in a Holiday Park shooting on Saturday night.

Sarah Reese Martinez, 28, of Vista and a 27-year-old man were standing outside a vehicle sometime after 11 p.m. Saturday when several shots rang out, according to the Carlsbad Police Department.

The victims were rushed to a nearby hospital, where Martinez was pronounced dead and the man, whose name was not released, was expected to survive.

No suspect description was provided.

Martinez was identified Monday.

–City News Service