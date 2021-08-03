San Diego Fire-Rescue personnel at the scene of the fire. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A house fire in City Heights left six residents displaced Tuesday afternoon, but no injuries were reported.

The blaze in the 4000 block of Highland Avenue erupted for unknown reasons shortly after 1:30 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Firefighters had the flames under control and were clearing the scene as of shortly after 4 p.m., a department official reported.

The American Red Cross was called in to help the displaced residents — two adults and four children — arrange for emergency shelter.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.