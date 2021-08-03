Photo credit: Airman 1st Class Gustavo Castillo

A suspect has been arrested in a July 4 shooting at a Chula Vista brewery in which no one was injured, police said Tuesday.

Chula Vista resident Isaac Garcia, 26, was arrested July 24 by San Diego police following an unrelated vehicle pursuit. After Chula Vista Police Department detectives were notified that Garcia was being held in San Diego County Jail, they also booked him there on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

On July 4, officers were called to the Chula Vista Brewery at 294 Third Ave., where staff reported a man shooting a firearm twice at a security guard who denied him entry. Garcia allegedly fled on foot, but was identified in video of the incident.

–City News Service