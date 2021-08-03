A San Diego Police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A bicyclist was struck and severely injured by a hit-and-run driver in Mission Bay Park late Monday night, police said.

The bicyclist, a 30-year-old man, sustained life-threatening injuries in the crash, which was reported at 10:18 p.m. at West Mission Bay Drive and Quivira Road, the San Diego Police Department said.

According to the SDPD, the driver ran a red light, struck the bicyclist and then fled on foot.

Anyone with information about the incident was urged to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.