A San Diego Sheriff’s cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A 24-year-old man was killed Tuesday morning after crashing his car into a concrete retaining wall on Shadowridge Drive near Sycamore Avenue in Vista, authorities said.

The crash occurred at 1:29 a.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The man was the only occupant of the black Honda Civic, and died at Palomar Medical Center, the sheriff’s department said.

The cause of the collision was under investigation.