A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

At least one person died Sunday on an Interstate 15 on-ramp off Mira Mesa Boulevard.

The crash, on the eastbound side on Mira Mesa, was reported at 3:39 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

There was some confusion about who was killed, but it the CHP log indicated that it may have been a pedestrian. The log offered no other information about the victim.

There was no word yet if a driver stopped or was detained.