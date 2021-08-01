Firefighters and CHP officers inspect the wreckage on Route 94. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A person was killed Sunday in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 94 in San Diego.

The crash occurred at about 7 a.m. on the westbound highway at 30th Street, the California Highway Patrol reported.

CHP officers dispatched to the scene found a Ford Explorer on its roof in the no. 1 lane of the freeway

San Diego Fire-Rescue personnel worked to free the trapped victim, who was pinned under the vehicle, but the person was declared dead at the scene.

Several lanes of the freeway were closed due to the accident and investigation.

City News Service and OnScene.TV contributed to this article.