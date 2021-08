Parked San Diego police cruisers. Photo by Chris Stone

A 9-year-old girl missing in the South Bay was found safe Saturday evening.

Police did not release the last name for the child – Karisma, who had last been seen about 4:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Beyer Way in Otay Mesa West.

They announced she had been found just before 9 p.m.