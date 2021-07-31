Officers at the scene of Saturday’s incident on Commercial. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

A confrontation between pedestrians and a pair of homeless people appeared to escalate Saturday into an attack on a larger homeless encampment.

A male and female with an infant, who may have left the San Diego Padres game, were walking to their car, according to OnScene.TV.

The female walker began to argue with a homeless woman, and a companion came to that woman’s aid around 9 p.m.

The male pedestrian pushed the female holding the baby into their car, a dark-colored sedan, in an attempt to end the confrontation, OnScene reported.

The female may have been driving, and when she neared the area around 15th Street and Commercial Avenue, she allegedly hit a male pedestrian and his dog.

Security guards who witnessed the incident said they saw the driver make a U-turn and go eastbound on Commercial before attempting to run over several homeless people where they lived on the street.

The driver, OnScene reported, looked to be targeting the two homeless people, a woman with a dog and a man wearing a baseball hat, involved in the original confrontation.

The driver then allegedly hit a parked car, according to OnScene, and fled eastbound on Commercial.

Paramedics treated victims at the scene. No one required transport to a hospital.

Police continue to investigate.