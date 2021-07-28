The crime scene in Spring Valley. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A suspected gang member accused of gunning down a woman in Spring Valley while she sat in a parked car with her young child pleaded not guilty Wednesday to murder and other felony charges.

Jammerieo Austin, 26, of San Diego, is accused in the slaying of 40-year-old Karmen Anderson, who was shot on the night of April 24 and died at a hospital days later, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Anderson, who was wounded about 11:30 p.m. on Bancroft Drive, was not the intended victim, according to prosecutors. Deputy District Attorney Chris Lawson alleged that Austin and others actually sought to kill the woman’s husband, who they believed had ties to a rival gang.

The prosecutor said surveillance footage obtained by police showed a car Austin was in darken its headlights and drive through the area several times prior to the shooting, in what he alleged was an attempt to ambush the intended victim.

Austin is accused of arming himself with an AK-47 rifle, getting out of the suspect vehicle’s passenger side and firing 13 rounds into the victim’s car, striking Anderson three times.

The victim’s 4-year-old child was not struck by the gunfire, but Lawson said the gunshots pierced the car’s gas tank, causing it to erupt in flames. The youngster’s father, who was also not struck by the shots, was able to pull the child from the car, the prosecutor said.

Lawson said part of the evidence allegedly tying Austin to the slaying included a photograph from the day of the killing, which showed him posing with other gang members, one of whom was holding a rifle that is believed to be the murder weapon. Lawson also said Austin was wearing clothes that were similar to the clothes the shooter was seen wearing in the surveillance footage.

Austin, who is being held without bail, faces charges of murder, attempted murder, shooting into an inhabited vehicle, being a felon in possession of a gun and conspiracy. He also faces special circumstance allegations of lying in wait and committing a murder while an active member of a criminal street gang.

He’s due back in court Aug. 5 for a readiness conference.