San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

A natural gas leak was reported Wednesday morning in the Barrio Logan neighborhood, but no evacuations were ordered.

A construction crew struck a 2-inch gas line about 9:15 a.m. in an empty building at 1678 National Ave., according to Monica Munoz of the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

San Diego Gas & Electric was en route to repair the line, she said.

–City News Service