A San Diego police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

Shot were fired Wednesday at a residence in the Valencia Park neighborhood, but no one inside was injured, a San Diego Police Department officer said.

Around 4 a.m., police were notified about possible gunfire in the 5000 block of Naranja Street. Upon arrival, they discovered four bullet holes in the home’s front window, said SDPD Officer Scott Lockwood.

Lockwood said six people were inside the residence at the time of the shooting. He added that it was unclear if the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle or on foot.

Why the residence was targeted was unclear.

Anyone with information about the gunfire was asked to call the SDPD at 619-531-2000.

–City News Service