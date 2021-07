A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A person died in an off-road vehicle accident in rural Jamul, authorities said Wednesday.

Few details were immediately available, but the California Highway Patrol said the incident was reported at 11:34 p.m. Tuesday at 17850 W. Boundary Truck Trail.

A CHP dispatcher said a law-enforcement helicopter was called in to assist, but that further details were unavailable.

The CHP was investigating.

–City News Service