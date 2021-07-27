Ambulance. Photo Credit: Scott Sanchez on Wikimedia Commons

Authorities Tuesday identified a 38-year-old man who was shot and killed in the Emerald Hills neighborhood.

San Diego resident Luis Alberto Arroyo was found with gunshot wounds to his upper body, according to the San Diego Police Department.

At 2:14 a.m. on Monday, dispatchers reported possible gunshots in the area. Officers checked Emerald Hills Park at 5601 Bethune Court and found Arroyo in the parking lot, according to police.

Officers performed CPR before San Diego Fire-Rescue took Arroyo to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Investigators are still trying to determine what led to the shooting, and are looking for witnesses. There is no information on the suspect at this time, police said.

The SDPD asked anyone with information on the incident to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

–City News Service