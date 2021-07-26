Edward J. Schwartz federal office building in downtown San Diego. Photo via casd.uscourts.gov

A member of a North Park-based gang, an ex-con, was sentenced Monday to more than a dozen years in prison for sex trafficking crimes, including prostituting a teen-ager.

Jonathan Devon Price, 30 pleaded guilty last year to a federal sex trafficking of a minor charge for prostituting the girl, 17, in San Diego County, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

As part of the plea agreement, he also admitted to coercing a woman to engage in commercial sex acts, prosecutors said.

Price, also known as “Lil’ Ty,” has a previously conviction in a racketeering enterprise involving sex trafficking.

The crimes occurred while Price was on supervised release from the old trafficking case, in which he pleaded guilty to taking part in the transportation of women from San Diego to other locations for the purposes of prostitution.

He received a two-year sentence and three years of supervised release in that case.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that Price also has a state-court conviction for battery involving one of his trafficking victims.

In addition to a 142-month term in the latest sex trafficking case, the judge sentenced Price to 24 months in prison for violating the conditions of his supervised release.

Half of that sentence will be served concurrently with the 142-month term.

The San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force investigated the case.