The crime scene in Emerald Hills. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A man in his 30s was apparently shot and killed in the Emerald Hills neighborhood Monday morning, and police were investigating.

At 2:14 a.m., dispatchers reported possible gunshots in the area, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Officers who checked Emerald Hills Park, at 5601 Bethune Court, found a Hispanic man in the parking lot with apparent gunshot wounds to his upper body, according to the police department.

Officers performed CPR before San Diego Fire-Rescue transported the man to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The victim has not been positively identified.

No information on the suspect was available, police said.

SDPD asked anyone with information on the incident to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

–City News Service