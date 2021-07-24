Chula Vista police cruiser. Courtesy of So Cal Metro Flickr

A male motorcyclist collided with a vehicle in Chula Vista Saturday leaving him with life-threatening injuries.

The collision happened about 11:35 a.m. Saturday at Olympic Parkway and Windingwalk Street, according to Officer E. Christopher of the Chula Vista Police Department.

Officers and firefighters treated the unconscious man, 43, Christopher said.

The male driver of the other vehicle stayed on the scene and cooperated with investigators, the officer said.

The man, 45, was taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation.

Police do not think drugs and alcohol were factors in the collision.

The Chula Vista Police Department traffic bureau was investigating the accident.