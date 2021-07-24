A DUI checkpoint in San Diego County. Courtesy sheriff’s department

A driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol at a checkpoint, police said Saturday.

The Chula Vista Police Department conducted a DUI and driver license checkpoint Friday between 6 p.m. and midnight in the 1400 block of East H Street, Officer Oscar Miranda said.

Of the 3,045 vehicles that passed through the checkpoint, 813 vehicles were screened, Miranda said. Of 19 drivers who were given field sobriety tests, one driver was arrested for alleged DUI.

Twelve unlicensed or suspended license citations were issued, the officer said. Nine vehicles were impounded.

The checkpoint was paid for by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety.

–City News Service