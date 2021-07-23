El Cajon Superior Court. Photo by Chris Stone

Authorities charged a man with murder Friday after he allegedly killed his older brother in El Cajon last weekend.

Arkan Shehan, 32, stands accused in Sunday’s stabbing of Wisam Shihan, 36, which happened around 2:20 p.m. at a home in the 1600 block of North Mollison Avenue, according to El Cajon police Sgt. Chris Baldwin.

Shihan died of his injuries at a hospital.

The police investigation showed that Shihan took part “in an altercation with his brother” before the stabbing, according to Baldwin.

Officers arrested the suspect three days later. Detectives are still attempting to determine a motive for the slaying, according to the sergeant.

The same complaint charging Shehan with murder alleges he also threatened his brother and assaulted him with a billy club on March 7. He was also charged with an allegation of committing the murder after previously being released from custody on bail.

Shehan is slated for arraignment Monday afternoon in an El Cajon courtroom.