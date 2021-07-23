The Chula Vista Police Station. Courtesy of the Department

The Chula Vista Police Department announced plans for a DUI and license checkpoint somewhere in the city limits on Friday night.

Officers will be stopping drivers between 6 p.m. and midnight to check for alcohol or marijuana impairment as well as proper licensing.

Law enforcement agencies in San Diego County regularly announce the checkpoints in advance because of the deterrent effect on people who might drink or smoke to excess and then get behind the wheel.

“Research shows that crashes involving an impaired driver can be reduced by up to 20 percent when well-publicized proactive DUI operations are conducted routinely,” the Chula Vista Police said in a statment.

The location of the checkpoint will be chosen based on previous DUI collisions and arrests.

Drivers caught driving impaired can expect the impact of a DUI arrest to include jail time, fines, fees, DUI classes, license suspensions and other expenses that can exceed $10,000.