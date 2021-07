The wreckage of the bicycle after the collision. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A bicyclist required treatment at a hospital Friday after being hit by a vehicle in North Clairemont.

Police received reports of the collision at 5:31 p.m. on Genesee Avenue and Chickasaw Court.

The bicyclist remained unidentified, and information on the extent of the person’s injuries was not available. Police said the vehicle driver stayed at the scene.

According to dispatchers, officers closed a portion of Genesee to traffic for the investigation.