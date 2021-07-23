The Vista Detention Facility. Photo by Chris Stone

Oceanside police arrested a 24-year-old woman Friday in connection with the July 15 hit-and-run death of a bicyclist.

Oceanside resident Bailey Tennery was being held on $150,000 bail at the Vista Detention Facility, according to the jail’s website. Tennery was being held on charges of suspicion of hit-and-run causing death or injury and vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence.

Officers recovered her 2014 black Nissan Versa Note, according to the Oceanside Police Department.

Dispatchers received multiple calls about 11:30 p.m. July 15 regarding a bicyclist lying in an eastbound lane of Oceanside Boulevard near Interstate 5, said Oceanside police Sgt. David Paul.

One caller reported the bicyclist had suffered major head trauma and was neither moving or breathing, Paul said.

The man who had been riding the bicycle was pronounced dead at the scene, the sergeant said. His name was withheld pending family notification.

Witnesses reported seeing a dark-colored vehicle fleeing eastbound on Oceanside under the I-5 overpass, Paul said.

–City News Service