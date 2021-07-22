San Diego Police Department vehicle. Photo credit: @SanDiegoPD, via Twitter

Authorities Thursday publicly identified an 18-year-old man who died under mysterious circumstances this week near Chicano Park.

Patrol personnel responding to a report of a possible shooting in the 2000 block of National Avenue in Barrio Logan shortly after 10 p.m. Monday found a group of people putting Danilo Gudiel Rivas of San Diego into the bed of a pickup, according to police.

“The officers discovered the (victim) had sustained obvious trauma to his torso and was unresponsive,” Lt. Matt Dobbs said.

Paramedics took the gravely wounded young man to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The people who had been with the victim when police arrived were uncooperative with and hostile toward authorities, according to Dobbs. Some of them threw rocks and bottles at officers, prompting officials to call in personnel in riot gear to clear the area.

“Little is known about the circumstances leading to the (victim’s) death,” Dobbs said Thursday afternoon. “Although there was a group of people gathered in the park at the time, no pertinent witnesses have come forward. Investigators are still in the process of gathering evidence and attempting to locate witnesses.”

Police have not disclosed the victim’s cause of death.