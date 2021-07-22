A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle Thursday on Interstate 805 in the City Heights area.

The crash was reported about 1:20 a.m. on the southbound 805 just north of state Route 94, California Highway Patrol Officer Salvador Castro said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, Castro said. No details about the person were immediately available.

The motorist stopped at the scene and cooperated with authorities.

Authorities shut down the five right lanes on the southbound 805 near SR-94 for several hours for the crash investigation.

–City News Service