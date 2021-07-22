The new San Diego County Superior Court in downtown San Diego. Photo by Chris Stone

A man who was allegedly driving under the influence of methamphetamine when he fatally struck a bicyclist in Balboa Park pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges that include murder.

Adam David Milavetz, 38, is accused in the Tuesday morning crash that killed 57-year-old Laura Shinn, an architect and director of facilities planning at San Diego State University.

Police said that at about 7:30 a.m., the Shinn was struck from behind while riding on Pershing Drive. She was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital in Hillcrest, where she was pronounced dead shortly after arriving, according to the Medical Examiner’s office.

Police said Milavetz remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

At Milavetz’s arraignment, Deputy District Attorney Kelsey Hollander alleged Shinn was riding in the bike lane when she was struck and that her bicycle and helmet were both outfitted with lights.

Following the crash, the prosecutor said Milavetz got out of his car, ran across the street and dumped two bags over a fence. The bags were later recovered by police, who found “what appeared to be methamphetamine” inside, Hollander said.

Milavetz also showed “signs and symptoms of being under the influence” of drugs when officers met with him, she said.

Milavetz was arrested on July 1 for a misdemeanor DUI offense, in which he was also believed to be driving under the influence of methamphetamine, according to Hollander.

Deputy Public Defender Douglas Miller argued at Thursday’s arraignment for Milavetz to be released from custody on his own recognizance or to a residential treatment program. He argued the crash was an accident and said Milavetz remained at the scene, making no attempts to flee from authorities.

Miller argued the defendant was not a flight risk, though Hollander noted Milavetz has dual citizenship in the U.S. and Canada.

San Diego Superior Court Judge Joseph Brannigan ultimately ordered Milavetz to remain held without bail, though a bail review hearing was set for next week.

In addition to murder, Milavetz is charged with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and driving under the influence of drugs causing injury.