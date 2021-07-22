First responders are working to rescue a horse and rider who fell down an embankment about three-quarters of a mile east of state Route 56 off Carmel Valley Road, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.
Neither the animal nor the woman who had been riding it is injured, the department reports. A veterinarian working alongside firefighters has sedated the horse and it has been calm throughout the ordeal, according to information on the agency’s Twitter feed.
A helicopter team is preparing to perform an equestrian hoist rescue.
The horse and rider were on a very steep trail when they took a tumble down an embankment and into a ravine.
