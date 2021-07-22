San Diego Fire-REscue Department personnel work to prepare to hoist a horse that fell down an embankment with its rider Thursday. Neither the horse or rider was injured. Photo via Twitter @SDFD.

First responders are working to rescue a horse and rider who fell down an embankment about three-quarters of a mile east of state Route 56 off Carmel Valley Road, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Neither the animal nor the woman who had been riding it is injured, the department reports. A veterinarian working alongside firefighters has sedated the horse and it has been calm throughout the ordeal, according to information on the agency’s Twitter feed.

SDFD working a horse & rider rescue. Recv'd the call at 12:30. They fell about 3/4 mile east of SR 56 off Carmel Valley Rd on a very steep trail. No injury to horse or rider. Vet is with the team now to give meds. #horserescue pic.twitter.com/IXE76pXAQ2 — SDFD (@SDFD) July 22, 2021

A helicopter team is preparing to perform an equestrian hoist rescue.

#CarmelValleyHorseRescue: The chopper is on its way to lift a horse, stuck in a ravine after it rolled off a trail. Our Emergency Response Team will "catch" the horse as it is set down. The horse is sedated and wearing a soft shell helmet to limit vision and reduce stress. pic.twitter.com/aEOj5Y21jp — San Diego Humane Society (@sdhumane) July 22, 2021

The horse and rider were on a very steep trail when they took a tumble down an embankment and into a ravine.

— City News Service contributed to this story.