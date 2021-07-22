A San Diego Police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A 64-year-old homeless man was killed early this morning in the Barrio Logan neighborhood, police reported.

Dispatchers received a call shortly before 3:20 a.m. from someone who reported finding a man with his face covered in blood lying on the sidewalk on National Avenue near Sigsbee Street, San Diego Police Officer Tony Martinez said.

Officers responded and found a man down on the sidewalk with apparent trauma to his upper body, Lt. Matt Dobbs said.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Dobbs said. The victim’s name was withheld pending family notification.

Dobbs declined to reveal the nature of the man’s injuries.

Investigators were looking for witnesses and video surveillance footage in the area.

Anyone with information about the killing was urged to call SDPD’s Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Updated at 9:40 a.m., Thursday, July22, 2021