The central jail on Front Street in downtown San Diego. Photo by Chris Stone

Sheriff’s officials said Wednesday that an investigation found no evidence of foul play in the death of a Chula Vista man who died at the Central Jail.

The inmate, 22-year-old Saxon Fredrick Rodriguez, was found unresponsive in his cell at 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Lt. Thomas Seiver said deputies, jail medical staff and fire personnel attempted life-saving measures, but Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the facility, located at 1173 Front St. in San Diego.

Rodriguez’s family was notified about his death, Seiver said.

Chula Vista police officers took Rodriguez into custody on July 16 and booked him on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon (not a firearm) and indecent exposure.

Rodriguez was in a cell with two other inmates, said Seiver, who added that the department’s Homicide Unit conducted the investigation.

The county Medical Examiner’s Office has scheduled an autopsy on Rodriguez for Thursday, Seiver said.

–City News Service