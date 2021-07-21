A construction crew unearthed a roughly century-old artillery shell Wednesday at a job site near the Oceanside Transportation Center, prompting a road closure and evacuations in the area until a military bomb squad safely removed the ordnance.
The discovery in the 100 block of South Tremont Street was reported about 12:30 p.m., according to the Oceanside Police Department.
Officers shut down traffic lanes, cleared people out of homes along a roughly 300-foot stretch of the roadway and notified officials at nearby Camp Pendleton, who sent in an ordnance-handling team.
The military personnel scanned the roughly 8-inch-long shell — which they described as dating from the “World War I era” — with an X-ray device, deciding it was stable enough to pick up and load onto a truck, OPD Lt. John McKean said.
The antique ammunition was removed and the neighborhood reopened to the public as of 3 p.m., according to police.