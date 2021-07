Flames damaged a San Carlos home Monday. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

A San Carlos house fire displaced a pair of residents Monday.

The blaze erupted in the garage of a residence at Lake Artemus and Boulder Lake avenues for unknown reasons shortly before 2:30 p.m., the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department reported.

The flames spread into the living quarters of the house before firefighters took control.

The American Red Cross will help the two people who live in the home arrange for temporary shelter.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.