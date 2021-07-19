An Amtrak train at Old Town station. Photo by Fabrice Gille via Wikimedia Commons

An Amtrak train fatally struck a pedestrian in the Mission Hills neighborhood, authorities said Monday.

The crash happened about 5:45 p.m. Sunday on the tracks that cross West Washington Street near Pacific Highway, said San Diego County Sheriff‘s Sgt. Jason King.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, King said. No details about the victim were immediately available.

The circumstances leading up to the crash were under investigation.

Anyone with information was urged to call the Sheriff’s non-emergency line at 858-565-5200.