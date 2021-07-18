Mission Trails Regional Park encompasses more than 8,000 acres of both natural and developed recreational areas. Photo by Chris Stone

A fire department helicopter rescued three people stuck on a rock Sunday in Mission Trails Regional Park off Mission Gorge Road.

Crews arrived at 3:16 p.m. at 8300 Father Junipero Serra Trail, less than 10 minutes after the call for aid, said Battalion Chief Dave Pilkerton of the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

A rescue helicopter lifted the victims from the rock about 15 minutes later and dropped them off near a fire truck. The three were dehydrated, so firefighters provided them with water.

They suffered no other injuries.