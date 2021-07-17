The vehicle involved in the Pacific Beach collision. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A 65-year-old man walking an electric bicycle in an unmarked crosswalk suffered serious injuries when he was struck at midnight Friday by a vehicle in Pacific Beach.

The driver of the vehicle was later arrested on suspicion of drunken driving, according to Officer Tony Martinez of the San Diego Police Department.

The bike appeared to have run out of electricity as the man was crossing southbound in the 1700 block of Grand Avenue when he was struck by an eastbound 2016 Hyundai, Martinez said.

The victim suffered fractures to his skull and pelvis, as well as other injuries. Paramedics rushed him to an area hospital and his injuries do not appear to be life threatening, Martinez said.

Police urged anyone with any information regarding the crash to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.