San Diego Sheriff’s Department. Photo by Chris Stone

Investigators continued to probe a Fallbrook homicide Friday, two days after the discovery of the remains of an unidentified victim buried in a rural neighborhood.

Deputies unearthed the body of a man while investigating “a suspicious circumstance” in the 400 block of South Ridge Drive on Wednesday, sheriff’s Lt. Thomas Seiver said.

“The Medical Examiner’s Office conducted the autopsy today and is attempting to determine the identity of the (deceased),” Seiver said. “The preliminary cause of death is being withheld. The manner of death is homicide. The investigation is ongoing.”

Seiver declined to provide further details, including what led investigators to the site where they found the body.