Photo by bloomsberries / via Flickr

A 64-year-old man was scheduled to make his first court appearance Thursday on suspicion of kidnapping and raping a 19-year-old girl in Escondido over two decades ago.

Mark Thompson Hunter was arrested Tuesday in Hemet on suspicion of one count of rape, one count of forcible rape, one count of forcible sodomy and three counts of forcible oral copulation stemming from the February 17, 1999, incident that began around 8:30 p.m., Escondido Lt. Bode Berreth said.

Investigators determined that Hunter approached the victim at a gas station convenience store on Grand Avenue south of Rose Street and asked for directions to the Super 7 Motel in Escondido, Berreth said.

The woman agreed to drive her car to show him to the motel and let him follow in his vehicle, the lieutenant said. Near Valley Parkway and Fig Street, Thompson motioned for her to pull over at a nearby parking lot.

The victim got out and approached the man’s vehicle, then Hunter allegedly pulled her into his van, drove her to another location and raped her, Berreth said.

Investigators were unable to identify a suspect at the time, but detectives continued pursuing the case and collaborated with the FBI.

DNA obtained from the original crime was recently resubmitted and led investigators to identify Hunter as the suspect, Berreth said.

Hunter was being held without bail at the Vista Detention Facility pending arraignment, scheduled for Thursday afternoon at North County Courthouse, according to jail records.

–City News Service